EFCC arrests Okorocha after nine-hour siege

After close to one hour of sporadic shooting, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have finally whisked former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha away.

They broke into his Maitama, Abuja residence after laying siege to it for nine hours.

The operatives gained entrance into Okorocha’s sitting room after dispersing his supporters, who were chanting solidarity songs to protest the siege.

The Senator’s second son, Amen, was wounded in the melee and was being attended to as of the time of filing this report.

The anti-graft agency laid siege to Okorocha’s Maitama home from 11.30 in the morning, barricading the entrance gate with vehicles while heavily armed policemen were stationed at all strategic locations inside and outside the premises.

Briefing journalists before he was arrested, Okorocha described the siege at his residence as an ugly development that does not portray those involved in good light.

He alleged the Commission’s siege was to stop him from attending the APC presidential screening, which he said was ongoing.

The former Governor also explained that no formal invitation was extended to him, prior to the EFCC raid.

The EFCC, however, said in a statement that Okorocha was needed to explain his roles in ongoing investigations, alleging he jumped administrative bail.

 

