EFCC arrests Saraki over ‘new’ corruption allegations

•He was invited, still with us, says Commission’s spokesman

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested and detained former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over allegations of theft and money laundering.

 

Saraki, a former Kwara State governor, was reported detained yesterday in Abuja office of the anti-graft commission, a development that may trigger another episode of troubles for the highly cerebral politician.

 

Saraki, who was the President of the Senate between 2015 and 2019, faced series of allegations of corruption and false declaration of assets while in the nation’s number three position.

 

He was, however, acquitted by the Supreme Court in June 2018. It was, however, learnt that in his new case with the EFCC, Saraki is to be questioned on alleged theft and laundering of public funds using a network of cronies and proxy companies.

 

An online news medium, Premium Times, stated that the suspected proxies, who executed purported contracts for Kwara State under Saraki, allegedly made returns, for many years, to the former governor, forming an organised a network of dirty money flow.

 

The funds involved were huge, running into hundreds of millions in naira and hundreds of thousands in foreign currencies at various times. Last month, a group of youths that goes by the name “Saraki is Coming in 2023” staged a rally to apologize for scolding the former Senate President in the past and called on him to contest for president in 2023.

 

The event led by Umar Faringida, the coordinator of the group, saw a large number of youths chanting “Nigeria Sai Saraki 2023”, meaning, “Nigeria for Saraki 2023”, and took place in Kano. Contacted last night, the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development.

 

He told our correspondent that Saraki was invited by the agency and he reported yesterday. “He is still with us as I speak with you.” He, however, declined to give details of the new reasons for the arrest.

