EFCC arrests siblings for ‘internet fraud’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested two siblings in Lagos for alleged internet fraud.
The suspects, Queen and Rowland Kalu, were arrested on Wednesday at the Amikanle Alagbado area.
Operatives nabbed the duo after credible intelligence received by the commission indicted them for computer-related fraud and online dating scam.
Queen confessed to the crime. The Banking and Finance graduate confirmed involvement in online dating and that she made money from the crime.
The suspect further disclosed how she helped her brothers, including one Prince Kalu (at large), to speak to their male victims and defraud them.
A Mercedes Benz car and mobile devices were recovered from the siblings. They will be charged to court after investigation.

