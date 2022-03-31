EFCC arrests wanted Nigerian on FBI list

A Nigerian, Emmanuel Chidiebere, who is on the watch list of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation, “FBI”, has been arrested, in Orlu, Imo State. Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arrested him, according to a statement. According to EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, the Nigerian is, wanted by the FBI for; Conspiracy, wire fraud, as well as money laundering. The statement read: “EFCC Arrests Suspect on FBI Wanted-List in Enugu. The Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC, has arrested Emmanuel Dike Chidiebere, a suspect on the watch list of the Ameri-can Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, for; Conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering. “Acting on, verified intelligence, operatives of the Commission on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, tracked the suspect to Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, where he was, arrested “Chidiebere is alleged, to have defrauded some; victims; in America, Cote D’Ivoire, and Poland, of some undisclosed, amount of money, and went, underground. Three of his accomplices are, still, At large.
