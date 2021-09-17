News

EFCC boss, Bawa, slumps in Presidential Villa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday collapsed while delivering a speech at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The anti-graft agency boss suddenly stopped midway while delivering a goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration and slumped. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, and others at the event assisted him to his seat before he was rushed out for medical attention. Though no medical explanation was given for the incident, the agency in a release by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said Bawa had recovered from the incident.

Uwujaren said: “The Chairman of the EFCC is hale and hearty. This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat. “He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.”

Our Reporters

News

Climate change may cause increased yellow fever deaths in Africa

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Changing temperature and rainfall across Africa could increase yellow fever deaths by up to 25 per cent by 2050. Scientists at the Imperial College London and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have attributed this to a new modelling of the burden of yellow fever. The results of the modelling are published in the journal ‘eLife’. […]
News

IYD: Have faith in Nigerian youths, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to have faith in Nigerian youths and involve them in his government. The party, in a statement to mark the World International Youth Day (IYD), urged Buhari to borrow from past PDP administrations and grant youths leadership space and participation in government. The statement, […]
News

Sports Minister extols virtues of late Senator Durojaiye

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has described the demise of former Chairman of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye as a huge loss to the nation. Describing the late politician as a strong advocate of democracy, Dare acknowledged the roles played by the late Senator in the sustenance of democratic […]

