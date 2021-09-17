EFCC boss, Bawa, slumps in Presidential Villa

Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday collapsed while delivering a speech at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The anti-graft agency boss suddenly stopped midway while delivering a goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration and slumped. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, and others at the event assisted him to his seat before he was rushed out for medical attention. Though no medical explanation was given for the incident, the agency in a release by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said Bawa had recovered from the incident.

Uwujaren said: “The Chairman of the EFCC is hale and hearty. This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat. “He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.”

