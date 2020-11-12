EFCC chair demands special anti-corruption courts

…budgets N29.871bn for 2021

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Mohammed Abba Umar, has advocated for the establishment of special anti-corruption courts for quick dispensation of justice. Umar made the call while defending the 2021 budget estimate and presenting the performance of 2020 budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes.

He also disclosed that N29,861 billion has been proposed for the 2021 budget made up of N24.407 billion as personnel, N3.600billion overhead and N1.853 billion as capital expenditure. Enumerating the challenges faced by the commission, the acting chairman said: “We need to have special courts to try corruption cases. We also have lack of personnel and the issues of security of our personnel” He explained that the planned recruitment of new staff in 2020 could not be carried out due to the outbreak of COVID- 19.

Giving an appraisal of the 2020 budget, Umar informed the House that N32.694 billion was appropriated for the commission, made up of N24.999 billion as personnel cost, N3.600 billion overhead and N4.094 billion capital component.

He said as at end of September 2020, only N25.136 billion was released, representing 76.88 per cent. “Personnel cost, N21.398 billion,overhead cost, N2.100 billion and capital releases, N1.638 billion.”

The acting chairman further explained that out of the N25.136 billion released so far from the N32.694 billion appropriation, N18.823 billion, representing 74.88 per cent has been fully utilised.

He said: “The sum of N24.999 billion was appropriated as the commission’s personnel cost. Out of this figure, the sum of N21.397 billion, representing 86 per cent, has been released for payment of salary and allowances of staff on the commission’s payroll between January and September 2020. The sum of N17.603 billion has so far been utilised as at the end of September, 2020. “The sum of N3.6 billion was appropriated for the commission’s overhead cost. Out of this figure, the sum of N2.1 billion, representing 58.33 per cent, has been released as at September 2010 to meet commission’s overhead expenses. The sum of N1.221 billion has so far been utilized as at the end of September 2020.

