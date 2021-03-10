EFCC chair testifies as witness in alleged N1.4bn subsidy fraud charge

The newly-appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, Wednesday testified before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos as a prosecution witness over an alleged N1.4 billion oil subsidy fraud case.

Bawa testified in a case involving Nadabo Energy and its Chairman, Abubakar Peters.

This is, however, one of the fraud cases that Bawa had investigated as an operative of the EFCC.

Meanwhile, the defendants are being charged for allegedly obtaining the sum of N1.4 billion from the Federal Government as oil subsidy, using forged documents.

The defendants are also accused of inflating the quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) purportedly supplied to the Federal Government to 14,000 metric tonnes.

While led in evidence by the Lead EFCC Counsel, Mr Seidu Atteh, Bawa narrated to the court how he investigated the case.

According to the witness: “I analysed some electronic mail correspondences and found out that, contrary to their claims, the defendants took only approximately six million litres of PMS on board the mother vessel, MT Evriduk, into their own chartered vessel, MT St. Vanessa.

“E-mails further confirmed that the same quantity of PMS (six million litres) was discharged in Port Harcourt. The email also informed us that one Mr Jideofor Akpan was the agent of the vessel (MT St. Vanessa).

“We invited the said Mr Akpan, and in the course of our interview with him, he confirmed to us (the EFCC) that the first defendant (Nadabo Energy), through the second defendant (Peters), chartered the vessel (MT St. Vanessa) and paid for it.

“My lord, he volunteered the statement to us and also submitted several documents to us.”

