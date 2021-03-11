News Top Stories

EFCC chair testifies in N1.4bn subsidy fraud charge

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday, testified before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos as a prosecution witness over an alleged N1.4 billion oil subsidy fraud case. Bawa testified in a case involving Nadabo Energy and its Chairman, Abubakar Peters.

This is one of the fraud cases that Bawa had investigated as an operative of the EFCC. The defendants are being charged for allegedly obtaining the sum of N1.4 billion from the Federal Government as oil subsidy, using forged documents.

The defendants are also accused of inflating the quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) purportedly supplied to the Federal Government to 14,000 metric tonnes. While led in evidence by the Lead EFCC Counsel, Mr. Seidu Atteh, Bawa narrated to the court how he investigated the case. According to the witness, “I analysed some electronic mail correspondences and found out that, contrary to their claims, the defendants took only approximately six million litres of PMS on board the mother vessel, MT Evriduk, into their own chartered vessel, MT St. Vanessa.

“E-mails further confirmed that the same quantity of PMS (six million litres) was discharged in Port Harcourt. The email also informed us that one Mr. Jideofor Akpan was the agent of the vessel (MT St. Vanessa). “We invited the said Mr. Akpan, and in the course of our interview with him, he confirmed to us (the EFCC) that the first defendant (Nadabo Energy), through the second defendant (Peters), chartered the vessel (MT St. Vanessa) and paid for it. “My lord, he volunteered the statement to us and also submitted several documents to us.”

The EFCC boss further testified that during the interview, he presented the purported shipping documents, which the defendants submitted, to the Petroleum Products Price Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) for payment of subsidy to Mr. Akpan. “We presented it to him to confirm to us whether or not the vessel which he is the agent for, had anything to do with the vessel called MT American Express. “MT American Express is the vessel the defendant claimed to have given the product to his own vessel. “My Lord, Mr. Akpan confirmed to us that MT St. Vanessa had nothing to do with MT American Express, rather, St. Vanessa loaded product from MT Evriduk,” Bawa said. Bawa added that he wrote a letter of investigation to Petrocam, the trader that supplied the defendant with the petroleum product.

“A request was made in the letter for all the financial and shipping documents in respect of transactions with Nadabo Energy. “My lord, Petrocam responded to our letter in writing, attaching all requested documents which included a pro-forma invoice, commercial invoice, letter of credit and bill of laden. “The EFCC also wrote a letter of investigations of activities to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to confirm the registration status of Nadabo Energy.

“The CAC responded in writing by forwarding Certified True Copies (CTCs) of all the documents requested. “On receipt of the response, we studied it and found out that the 2nd defendant (Peters) is a shareholder as well as a director of the 1st defendant.

“My lord, in furtherance to that, we invited two of the directors and shareholders of the first defendant, namely – Mr. Akeem Abalaka and one Mr. Sanni. “They both confirmed to us that although they are linked to the company, they are not involved in the contentious matter before this honourable court,” he said. During Bawa’s testimony, the EFCC sought to tender to the court, the CTCs of the documents it received from Petrocam and the CAC. Justice Christopher Balogun adjourned the case till April 28 for ruling and continuation of hearing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gunmen abduct nine travellers in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday evening kidnapped nine travellers in Ondo State. The nine passengers were aboard a Totota Sienna, when they were waylaid by the gunmen. The passengers were heading from Abuja to Lagos but were abducted at the Akoko Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state. When contacted, […]
News

S’Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah

Posted on Author Reporter

  Several people were wounded on Wednesday when an explosive device hit a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. France’s foreign ministry said several countries had representatives at the commemoration attended by European diplomats, reports al-Jazeera. “The annual ceremony commemorating the end of […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: GOVS DISAGREE ON PROCURING VACCINES DIRECTLY

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the second wave of COVID-19 r a v a g i n g Nigeria and the Federal Government’s seeming inability to quickly procure vaccines for Nigerians, some state governors are exploring the option of buying vaccines directly from manufacturers for their people. Such governors are already considering the idea of opening discussions with manufacturers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica