EFCC chair: Youth council hails Bawa’s nomination, calls for speedy confirmation

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended the nomination of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), just as it asked the senate to ensure the speedy confirmation of his appointment.

In a statement issued yesterday by the President of the Council, Solomon Adodo, the NYCN described Bawa as a fearless fighter against corruption whose services is greatly needed to advance the fight against graft in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday sent the nomination of 40-year-old Bawa to the Senate for confirmation, saying the request was in accordance with paragraph 2 (3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

NYCN said Bawa’s appointment was not only a great win for Nigerian youths, but goes further to remind young Nigerians to always be prepared to take the position of leadership.

The Council commended Buhari for headhunting Bawa for the EFCC top job, describing the appointment as the “biggest masterstroke” in his administration’s effort to crush the monster called corruption.

“We have diligently looked through the untainted records of this great and young compatriot who has risen through the ranks of the EFCC. No one can better understand the workings of the Commission than a young officer who has spent all his career years within the establishment beginning from the point where the Commission was set up with its unique mandate to halt the negative tide of financial crimes.

“It is imperative to stir to the memory of all discerning observers that Mr. Bawa has been strongly averse to any act of corruption or financial crime, he has fought with all determination against this hydra-headed monster even at the risk of threats to his life, unfounded attempts to blackmail him and several concerted smear campaigns against this world class crime buster.

“Through diligent investigation, Mr. Bawa was able to unearth the Petroleum Subsidy Fraud between 2012 and 2015 N70Billion, recovered Billions and several companies were prosecuted duly. It may be recalled that several men hitherto identified as men of integrity (including Members of the House of Representatives) could not resist the massive bribes and inducement from the subsidy cabal, Mr. Bawa however remained unbended and rather put the nation first.

“At all his duty posts, the records bear it clear that the sole and singular focus of this fearless fighter against corruption has been to ensure that all traces of financial crimes are identified, exposed and suffocated.”

