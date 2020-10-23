News

EFCC convicts 18 scammers in C’River, Akwa Ibom in 2 months

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Uyo Zonal office, says it convicted 18 Cybercrime suspects in the last two months. Mr Uchenna Edeh, the head of the zone comprising Akwa Ibom and Cross River, said this on Wednesday in Calabar during a media interaction. “I resumed on Aug.10, just about two months ago. As I speak, we have investigated various Cybercrime cases.

 

“We have also convicted 18 offenders and seized exotic cars from them,” he said. He also said that a chief executive officer of a company in Uyo (names withheld) was in the EFCC custody and that he would be charged to court after the commission must have concluded its investigations.

 

The zonal head added that there were some high profile cases under investigation from Cross River. He said that the commission was in Calabar to seek partnership with the media.

 

The media would sensitise the public to take advantage of the EFCC to check fraudulent activities by highly placed public officers and cyber criminals, he said. According to him, the commission can achieve little or nothing without collaborating with the media.

 

“EFCC cannot fight crime alone without an active collaboration with the media. How successful we are depends on the publicity given to our activities by the media. “We have come to terms with the fact that the actual people to fight fraud is the media because they are the watchdog of the society.

 

“So, being the watchdog, the media has a pivotal role in partnering the EFCC. That is why we feel there is the need for continuous interaction with the media,” he said.

