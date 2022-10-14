News

EFCC: Court didn’t acquit ex-Jigawa Gov. Turaki of fraud

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied reports that a Federal High Court in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, acquitted a former governor of the state, Mr. Saminu Turaki, of an alleged money laundering charge preferred against him by the anti-graft agency.

There were reports during the week that the court “discharged” and “acquitted” the former Jigawa State Chief executive.

In a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC said: “The October 13, 2022 ruling of the Federal High Court Dutse, striking out the money laundering charges brought against Saminu Turaki, a former governor of Jigawa State by the EFCC does not amount to an acquittal”.

He said the clarification became necessary against the backdrop of “widespread media reports purporting that the former governor had been discharged and acquitted of the charges preferred against him by the Commission”.

According to Uwujaren: “Justice Hassan Dikko in striking out the case on Thursday, premised his decision on the absence of the EFCC prosecutor in court and stated that the Commission is at liberty to proceed with the case when it is ready.

“Without prejudice to the decision by his Lordship, his position was not premised on the weight of the evidence by the prosecution or the lack of it. The substantive issues have not even been canvassed before his Lordship.

“The Commission considers this ruling another unfortunate hiatus in the 15 years trial and will certainly return to court to conclude this case. Most of the delays that hallmark this trial had been at the instance of the defendant.”

He explained further, that Turaki was first arraigned alongside three companies before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja on 13 July, 2007.

 

Our Reporters

