EFCC: Court dismisses charges, acquits Ighodaro, others

Justice Efe Ikponwonba of Edo State High Court, sitting in Benin, the state capital, has dismissed the charges brought against former Chairman of Edo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Emmanuel Ighodaro and two other executive members by the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had in January 2018, arraigned Dr. Ighodaro and four others, namely Dr. Anthony Owolabi; Dr. Quincy Atoghengbe; Dr. Raymond Ogieva; and Dr. Oseremen Gabriel Ogbebor for allegedly conspiring to commit felony, punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code CAP 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria as applicable to Edo State. The court had earlier ruled in May 2018 in which the duo of Dr. Quincy Atohengbe and Dr. Raymond Ogieva were discharged. However, at the hearing of the case, which commenced 9a.m till 10:30a.m at Court One in Aiguobasimi, G.R.A, Benin, the Counsels to the Defendants, Imadugbelo Ighodalo (SAN) and K. O. Obamogie prayed the court to dismiss the charges and acquit the defendants, but the Counsel to EFCC, S.I. Ibekute vehemently opposed the applications. But, after listening to all the arguments and counter arguments, Justice Ikponwonba in her ruling dismissed all the charges and acquitted Ighodaro and others involved in the case.With this development, the fraud charges levelled against the ex-NMA officials have finally come to an end.

