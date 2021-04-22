Metro & Crime

EFCC declares businessman wanted over alleged N125m fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Advance Fee Fraud section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a Port Harcourt based businessman, Andrew Foubiri Warri, wanted over alleged N125 million fraud.
Warri is currently standing trial for obtaining the said sum under false pretence and issuing a dud cheque.
The anti-graft agency alleged that following his arraignment, the businessman became evasive, jumped bail and on December 21, 2020, resisted re-arrest by EFCC’s operatives at his office at Port Harcourt in Rivers State.
Warri is the first of three defendants in a seven-count charge bordering on the offences before the Ikeja High Court in Lagos.
The other defendants are Warri’s alter egos, A. M. Projects Consulting Ltd and Ranez Medical Consultancy Ltd in a case reported by a new generation bank.
In a statement, the EFCC said: “Consequentially and in line with professional best practices, the Commission approached a court of competent jurisdiction for an arrest warrant which was used in declaring the suspect wanted with a view to letting the public know and assist in apprehending him to face the criminal charge against him which he obviously wants to evade.”
The warrant was said to have been granted by Mrs. A. O. Ajibade of a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court on March 16, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi killings: Things are falling apart, says Reps member

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Recent killings in Ebonyi State, the attack on former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and the prevailing killings across the country are ominous signs that things are falling apart in Nigeria. The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, who said this yesterday, warned that the country […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Crashed fuel tanker spilling contents in Festac

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports reaching New Telegraph are indicating that a tanker has upturned at the Festac Link Bridge area of Lagos spilling its contents. According to the reports, residents are currently scooping fuel from the ruptured tanker heightening fears of the possibility of an explosion. This latest accident is coming barely 24 hours after another incident […]
Metro & Crime

ACP hacked to death in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James

Armed men yesterday murdered an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Egbe Eko Edum, in Calabar, Cross River State. Edum, an indigene of the state, until his death, was the Commanding Officer of 73 PMF Squadron at Magumeri in Borno State. He was reportedly killed as he arrived in Calabar on a visit to his family. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica