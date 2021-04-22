EFCC declares businessman wanted over alleged N125m fraud

The Advance Fee Fraud section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a Port Harcourt based businessman, Andrew Foubiri Warri, wanted over alleged N125 million fraud.

Warri is currently standing trial for obtaining the said sum under false pretence and issuing a dud cheque.

The anti-graft agency alleged that following his arraignment, the businessman became evasive, jumped bail and on December 21, 2020, resisted re-arrest by EFCC’s operatives at his office at Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

Warri is the first of three defendants in a seven-count charge bordering on the offences before the Ikeja High Court in Lagos.

The other defendants are Warri’s alter egos, A. M. Projects Consulting Ltd and Ranez Medical Consultancy Ltd in a case reported by a new generation bank.

In a statement, the EFCC said: “Consequentially and in line with professional best practices, the Commission approached a court of competent jurisdiction for an arrest warrant which was used in declaring the suspect wanted with a view to letting the public know and assist in apprehending him to face the criminal charge against him which he obviously wants to evade.”

The warrant was said to have been granted by Mrs. A. O. Ajibade of a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court on March 16, 2021.

