EFCC declares Rivers Accountant-General, others wanted for N435bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the Rivers State Accountant-General, Fubara Siminayi, and 58 others wanted for N435 billion fraud.

Siminayi, and four other Rivers State government officials, among others, are wanted for suspected N117 billion fraud, alleged criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office. The EFCC stated in a statement.

The Commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, called on the general public to assist in apprehending the Accountant-General and other suspects.

Uwujaren said: “We call on anyone with useful information as to the whereabouts of the Account-General to contact any of the Agency’s offices or the nearest police station or other security agencies.”

 

