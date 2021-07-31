Top Stories

EFCC detains, interrogates Saraki over misappropriation of funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is presently quizzing a former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, over alleged misappropriation of public funds and money laundering.

Saraki, who arrived at the EFCC office around 2pm today, is still being interrogated presently.

Our correspondent could not confirm if he would be detained overnight.

A senior official confirmed the development, stating that the former Kwara State governor is in custody.

This is happening three days after a former Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura and his wife, Mairo, were grilled by the EFCC over breach of public trust and misappropriation of billions of naira by his administration.

Reporter

