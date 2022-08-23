News

EFCC disagrees with Reps, INEC, IPAC on creation of Electoral Offences Commission

…As Reps propose 20yr jail for election riggers, vote buyers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has kicked against the establishment of a National Electoral Offences Commission even as the House of Representatives has proposed a 20-year jail term or a fine of N40 million for those involved in ballot box snatching, vote buying, destruction of electoral materials and other electoral offences.

While the House of Representatives, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and Foreign Commonwealth Development Office declared their support for the establishment of the body, the anti-graft agency rejected the proposal in its entirety.

Speaking on Tuesday at the public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, led by Hon. Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe) on a bill to establish the electoral Offences Commission, the Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa said the offences outlined in the bill fall within the purview of the police, ministry of justice, EFCC, ICPC and the Electoral Act, 2022 hence there was no need to set up a new body.

He said: “A holistic review of the contents of the proposed bill shows that the offences contained therein in Part IV (Sections 13-32) largely constitute offences that have already been criminalised by extant laws such as the Electoral Act, 2022 (See Sections 114-129), The Penal and Criminal Codes, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Act, 2000; The Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment)Act, 2004.

“If is apposite to state that these offences are offences that the Nigerian Police, the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and even the Independent National Electoral Commission (in Section 145 of the Electoral Act, 2022) are empowered under our extant laws to investigate and prosecute.”

Bawa, who was represented by the Assistant Commander of the Commission, Deborah Ademu-Eteh submitted that: “There is, therefore, no need for creating an agency solely for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting electoral offences most especially when our electoral process is seasonal in nature being that elections are held once in four years in the Country.

 

