EFCC discovers N157bn pension fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) says it has investigated pension fraud to the tune of N157 billion.

 

The anti-corruption agency’s Director of Operations Adulkarim Chukkol revealed this at the opening of a two-day sensitisation programme tagged ‘Eradication of Pension Fraud in Nigeria” in Abuja on Tuesday.

 

Also at the event, the EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa said they discovered investments to the tune of N4. 5 billon as well as $16 million linked to a retired civil servant (a director) in their custody during investigation. He said: “On Sunday, I was in the office, and we were interviewing a suspect.

 

“It may interest you to know that one of the things he was telling me was that if we took away all that we had seen, that means he was go-  ing to die.

 

“What is it that we have seen? We have seen his investment of over $16 million, and over N4.5 billion. “And he happened to be just a retired director in the public service. And that is the fear now…not his pension, anyway.

 

“Then, we talked and talked, and he was begging, and begging.” Bawa said the summit was a “platform to introspect and take stock of the measures put in place over the years to improve and sanitize pension administration in Nigeria, as well as seek explanations to why the pension system seems not to be meeting the needs or living up to the yearnings of pensioners despite the best intentions of industry stakeholders.”

 

Chukkol said since pension frauds has become even more worrisome in the last 10 years, the EFCC decided to create a Pension Investigation Team to address the development. Chukkol, who took the participants on a case-bycase basis, said: “In the last 10 years or so, we have been awash with pension news in Nigeria.

 

“Although it is a global problem, Nigeria has taken centre stage in the last 10 years. “The EFCC in 2016, because of the growing number of petitions that we are having, created a unit called the Pension Investigation Team.

 

“From 2010 to 2016, we received over 21 petitions all over involving N111 billion. These are as alleged.

 

“In 2017, we received 44 cases of N16 billion. In 2018, N12 billion. In 2019, N2. 15 billion. By then, because of the efforts of the EFCC, it began to reduce. “In total, from that 2016 to 2020, the EFCC investigated cases allegedly…to the tune of N157 billion.”

 

Meanwhile, the keynote speaker and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, stressed government’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners

