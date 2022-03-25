Metro & Crime

EFCC docks Indian over N70m dud cheques to IBEDC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

…secures conviction of two Nigerians for Cybercrimes in Ibadan

An Indian national, Yuvraj Kumar Mehra was recently arraigned by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Olanrawaju Majekobe of the Ogun State High Court on eight charges which bordered on conspiracy and issuance of a dud cheques to the tune of N70 million.
According to the Head, Media and Publicity of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, in a release made available to New Telegraph, the defendant, who was arraigned alongside his firm, Dolphin Steels Nigeria Limited, was made to answer for his refusal to pay the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) the said sum for power supplied to his company.
Investigation carried out by the operatives of the Ibadan Command revealed that the defendant issued a total number of 13 dud cheques for N125, 000, 000 to IBEDC, between October 2, 2018 and December 3, 2018.
Upon persistent effort by IBEDC, the defendant made part payment but reneged in paying the balance of N70million and all attempts to get him to pay were futile.

 

