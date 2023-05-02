News

EFCC Fails To Present Witnesses As AA Zaura Million Dollars Case Resume

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has failed to present witnesses in an alleged fraud case of 1.3 Million Dollars involving a Kano businessman and APC Kano Central Senatorial District candidate, Abdulkarim Abdussalam Zaura.

When the case resumed at the Kano Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunus, Prosecution Counsel, Barrister Sadik Hussaini, said they are not ready to present their witnesses as scheduled.

Although the Prosecution counsel told the court that the case was slated for the commencement of the hearing, Tuesday, however, he urged the court to adjourn its sitting to enable him to produce his witness on the next adjourned date.

On his part, Counsel to the Defendant, Ishaka M. Dikko (SAN) told the court that he has filed a motion on notice, dated 17th April 2023, seeking for the stay of proceeding pending the hearing and determination of an appeal at the Supreme Court.

The learned silk told the court that he was ready to move on the application.

In his response, Barrister Hussaini said that even though he was served with the application, but urged the court to adjourn its sitting, to enable him to respond to the motion, argued that it was not ripe for hearing, adding that he was served with the motion today.

“We’re not ready for this motion today, we prayed the court to give another date for the hearing of this application”

The Presiding Judge, Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunusa, fixed 30th May and 1st June 2023 for the hearing of all pending applications and commencement of a trial in the ongoing trial of alleged US$1.3 million fraud against Kano businessman, Abdulkarim Abdussalam Zaura.

