EFCC: Fake Bawa’s Twitter handles attract 500 followers in few days

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has alerted the public on the existence of fake Twitter Accounts “supposedly” belonging to the new Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, saying three of them had attracted at least 500 unsuspecting followers in the last few days.

 

While dissociating Bawa from the said Twitter accounts, the Commission warned the public against falling prey to suspected fraudsters, whose aim is to defraud them.

 

The alarm was raised in a statement by the EFCC”s spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren.

 

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to alert the public on the existence of fake Twitter Accounts supposedly belonging to the new executive chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

 

“Three of the fake accounts created in the last few days: @ AbdurasheedBawa,@Abdulr- Bawa and@AbdulrashidBaw1; have been attracting followers in droves, believing they were dealing with the EFCC boss.

 

“At least, more than 500 unsuspecting Nigerians have been hoodwinked by the promoters of these fake platforms,” the statement said. It added thus: “The Commission wishes to state that these Twitter Accounts do not belong to Mr. Bawa, and should be disregarded.

