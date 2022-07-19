Metro & Crime

EFCC: FBI wanted Internet fraud suspect extradited to US

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has extradited an alleged fraud suspect Fatade Olamilekan, on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau (FBI), to the United States.

A statement, Tuesday, by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect’s case borders on a $3.5 million Internet fraud.

“A wire fraud suspect was on Thursday July 14, 2022, extradited to the United States for allegedly stealing over $3.5 million worth of equipment in various cities across the US,” Uwujaren said.

According to him: “His (the suspect) extradition was coordinated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following a notice from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), New York, through the US Legal Attache for his role in impersonating various cities, state and academic institutions across the United States.

“Fatade was indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of New York for offences of wire fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property and identity theft.

“The suspect was arrested on September 30, 2021, by operatives of the EFCCand his extradition trial commenced sometime in November, 2021 before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.”

 

