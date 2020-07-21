Metro & Crime

EFCC files charges against 2 lawyers for rigging NBA election

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged two lawyers to the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly rigging the 2018 national elections of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which brought in the incumbent President, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN).
In the 14-count charge marked FHC/L/118c/2020, the anti-graft agency accused the two lawyers; Sarah Omeigha Ajibola and John Ozovehe Demide of altering 1004 eligible voters’ personal details and cast votes for Usoro by impersonating voters.
Some of the counts against the lawyers reads: “That you, Sarah Omeigha Ajibola and John Ozovehe Demide sometimes in August 2018, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to knowingly alter the email addresses and phone numbers of about 1004 eligible voters of the Nigerian Bar Association 2018 elections with the intention that such inauthentic data will be acted upon as genuine during the said election and you think thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 (1)(b) of the Cybercrime ( Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 13 of the same Act.
“That you, John Ozovehe Demide sometime on the 19th of August 2018, within the Jurisdiction of this Court fraudulently used the unique identification features such as Name and Supreme Court Enrolment Number SCN043280 of one, Gabriel Abijo Oladipo, to vote as the same Gabriel Abijo Oladipo through your Smile modem on IP address 169.159.65.190 to vote with intent of gaining electoral advantage in favour of Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN) who was one of the Presidential Aspirants during the 2018 Nigerian Bar Association elections and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 under the same section.
“That you, John Ozovehe Demide sometimes on the 19th August 2018, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently impersonated one Gabriel Abijo Oladipo with Supreme Court Enrolment Number SCN043280 by voting as such through your Smile modem on IP address 169.159.65.190 to vote with the intent of gaining electoral advantage in favour of Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN) who was one of the Presidential Aspirants during the 2018 Nigerian Bar Association National elections and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22 (2) of the Cybercrime ( Prohibition, Prevention etc ) Act, 2015.
No date has been fixed for the hearing of the matter.

