EFCC, FUOYE clear Fasina of alleged misconduct

Contrary to allegation that he received double salary from two universities, branding it as gross misconduct as contained in a petition wired to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti against Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, the commission and the university have given Fasina a clean bill of health.

Besides, the petition which sought “thorough investigation, disciplinary action and prosecution” against Fasina was dismissed as lacking in merit. A lawyer, Hon. Bayo Idowu had on behalf of his clients— Drs. Adeyemi Ezekiel Oluwagbemiga, Akingbe Oniyide and Omonijo Akinyemi Gabriel petitioned EFCC and FUOYE, accused Fasina of reeiving double salary from two universities, describing it as a criminal act.

Idowu said: “It is to the notification of the general public and on record that Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina did collect salaries in both Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria and the Federal University Oye-Ekiti simultaneously for the following months viz: October 2016, November 2016, December 2016, January 2017, February2017 and September 2017.

“This act of the said Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina constitutes criminal act and misconduct that is punishable under the Constitution and the extant Public Service Rules 2009.” But a report of a 5-man panel inaugurated by FUOYE following the petition investigated the alleged misconduct and exonerated Fasina.

The panel which looked nto the allegation between 19th and 27th August, 2019 described the allegation against Fasina as “baseless and should be disregarded.” “That allegation bordering on collection of double salary is frivolous, unfounded, baseless and antagonistic should be disregarded,” it said.

According to the report of the panel set up and chaired by Professor Patrick Okolo, the allegation was found to be “an overlap in the salaries paid to him between October 2016 and February 2017 in which he was paid the salary of a Sabbatical Professor instead of a Visiting Professor.”

The report reads: “Professor Fasina notified the university of the over-payment through his letter to the Vic- Chancellor dated 11th November, 2016. “Refund of over-payment; he refunded the amount overpaid him between March 2017 and August 2017.”

Also, the report in its observation said the “allegation leveled against Professor Fasina from social and news media was anonymous; it should not have been admitted for consideration.

“That the allegation should not have been admitted for consideration by the management but the management was being responsive. “That allegation bordering on collection of double salary was frivolous, unfounded, baseless and antagonistic and the allegation should be disregarded.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) which also investigated the allegation dismissed the petition. The antigraft agencies allegedly cleared Fasina of any wrongdoing

