EFCC gives June deadline for bankers to declare assets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commi s s i on (EFCC) has given bankers in the country till June 1st to declare their assets. T his was disclosed by the Chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, in an interaction with newsmen after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to him, the decision was in line with the Bank Employees Declaration of Asset Act and was meant to checkmate the roles being played by bankers in keeping funds acquired illegitimately by fraudsters.

Bawa told newsmen that he was working towards a new EFCC that would be different in terms of the way it investigates, prosecutes and the way it would generally be executing its mandate. The EFCC boss said, “going forward, we are going on to do our best to ensure that this country is free of financial crimes.

Let me just put this, we understood that at the tail end of every financial crime, is for the criminal to have access to the funds that he or she have illegitimately gotten, and we’re worried about the roles of financial institutions. And we have discussed, but we hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided for by the law, in accordance with the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act. And that the EFCC, come the 1st of June 2021, will be demanding for this asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line that we have drawn from the 1st of June is really complied with by bankers in particular.” Asked why the EFCC was in hot chase of cyber criminals, Bawa said their activities were chasing away investors, giving the country bad name and bad image.

“The issue of cybercrime is a huge problem for this country. In the last one month, we have arrested about 300 cyber criminals across the country and it was reported in the media. It is something that I am particularly worried about. As a young man, I am appealing to all young Nigerians to desist from these cybercrime activities.

It is bringing bad image to our country; it is giving bad name to our country; it is also chasing away a lot of foreign investments that we need. And I call on all parents, guardians, and, of course, elders in the community, in the society to talk to these young people to desist from these crimes,” he said. “These are crimes that they commit online. And of course, there is nothing like patting your back to say go and sin no more. Our laws does not provide for that. It is a crime and as we say in EFCC, EFCC will get you anywhere,” he warned.

