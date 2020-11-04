News Top Stories

EFCC grants ex-FIRS chair, Fowler, administrative bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted a former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, administrative bail, 24 hours after he was taken in for interrogation on allegations bordering on abuse of office.

 

Specifically, Fowler was grilled by a crack team of detectives in connection with alleged “performance bonus’ fraud during his tenure as Permanent Secretary/ Chairman, Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), between 2005 and 2013.

 

Sources at the commission confirmed to New Telegraph that Fowler was allowed to go after meeting the administrative bail conditions set by the EFCC. “Yes, I can confirm to you that the former FIRS boss was released yesterday on administrative bail.

 

“The release is pending conclusion of investigation, which has reached an advanced stage, as we speak,” one of the sources said. An informed source at EFCC, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, had said that Fowler appeared at the commission’s zonal office in Lagos on Monday, following an earlier invitation extended to him.

 

Fowler, who was appointed chairman of FIRS in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, did not get a chance to serve another term, after his tenure lapsed in December 2019.

