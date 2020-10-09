EFCC grills Lagos Speaker, freezes three bank accounts

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, was yesterday grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over fraud allegations. The anti-graft agency has also secured an order to freeze three bank accounts belonging to the Speaker.

Obasa was invited by the Lagos zonal office of the commission to respond to some petitions accusing him of alleged graft, abuse of office and money laundering. EFCC, in a matter filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos, with suit number; FHC/L/CS/1069/2020, sought an ex-parte order to freeze Obasa’s three bank accounts with the Standard Chartered Bank pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into the allegations of diversion of funds, abuse of office and money laundering levelled against him.

The certified true copy of the order was issued on September 15 and signed by the court’s registrar, Adebimpe Oni. The account details, as contained in the order, include a United States Dollar account with number, 001852963; current account (0018552956) and a savings account (5002349821).

The anti-graft agency said it filed the matter “Pursuant to section 44 (2) (K) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and section 26, 29, and 34 (1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, and under the inherent jurisdiction of this honourable court.” Obasa, who became Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015, has been facing several allegations of corruption, an accusation the speaker has repeatedly denied.

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed to New Telegraph the interrogation of the Lagos Speaker. “I can’t go into details. All I can confirm, for now, is that he was invited and came today (yesterday),” Uwujaren said. However, a committee of the House of Assembly that probed the allegations had given the Speaker a clean bill of health.

