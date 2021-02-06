News

EFCC grills suspects held with 3.1m Saudi Riyal at Abuja airport

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Operatives of the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), are currently interrogating two suspects earlier intercepted with 3,013,500 Saudi Riyal, at the Nnamdi Azikiww International Airport (NAIA) Abuja.

Saturday Telegraph gathered from informed sources yesterday, that the suspects, who were apprehended on Monday, February 1, are currently being grilled by operatives in Abuja. It was learnt that shortly after they were arrested by personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the NAIA, the suspects were handed over to the anti-graft agency for further investigation. According to a source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity:

‘The money, sealed in brown envelopes and transported in popularly ‘Ghana must go’ bags was intercepted at the baggage hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, after being freighted to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia aboard Ethiopian Airline.

“The money and the suspects, who are believed to be agents of the owners of the money, were subsequently handed over to the EFCC on February 4, for further investigation.” Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, while confirming the development, said the suspects have made useful statements.

