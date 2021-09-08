Reporter

Metro & Crime

Sokoto: Auto crash victims recovered from river

Author Umar Abdullahi

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has directed that the bodies of victims of an auto crash who drowned in River Zalzalu on Sokoto- Illela Road last Thursday be recovered and given befitting burial. Following this, bodies of five victims have been found and buried. The accident involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. Tambuwal also […]
Metro & Crime

Chopper crash: Lagos begins reconstruction of damaged fence

Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government has commenced the reconstruction of the  fence of buildings damaged by the ill-fated helicopter that crashed into a residential areas in Opebi area of Ikeja, the state capital. Following the tragic crash that claimed the lives of the three people on board, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Saturday visited the site […]
Metro & Crime

Owerri attacks: Armed policemen running from armed men is unacceptable, Uzodinma tells Police

Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has charged officers and men of the Imo State Police Command not to back down before armed aggressors and at least be able to defend themselves against the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).   He urged the police to rise up and fight as only that […]

