EFCC, ICPC and challenge of APC nomination forms’ bazaar

S ince the All Progressives Congress (APC) began sale of her Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for various elective offices on Tuesday, 23rd April 2022 ahead of the 2023 general elections, purchases of these forms have been literally turned into a bazaar. The APC Presidential Nomination forms have recorded over 20 patronages. The list of APC presidential aspirants who have purchased the APC Expression of Interest and Presidential Nomination forms includes four serving ministers in the Muhammadu Buhari administration to wit: Ogbonnaya Onu, Emeka Nwajiuba, Rotimi Amaechi and Chris Ngige.

As if that is not worrisome enough, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele is also reportedly interested in contesting for the nation’s highest elective office! It is public knowledge that the APC Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination forms are sold for a whopping sum of N100 million! Reacting to the cost of these forms, a professor of Economics took to his social media handle to do some calculations. According to the professor: “…it will take me 21 years at my current salary as a professor to buy this form. According to the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the monthly salary of the President of Nigeria is N1, 171,568.33. His annual salary will amount to N14, 058,820. For the eight years that the constitution allows him to be in office, his total salary will be N112 million.

I don’t understand why you have to pay N100 million for an application form when your salary for eight years will be N112 million.” This professor is not alone in his economic analysis of the cost of APC Presidential Nomination forms; and the concomitant queries he raised. It is worrisome that ministers serving in the Buhari-led administration which prides itself as having zero toler-ance for corruption will have its ministers dolling out the princely sum in the bazaar which the APC forms’ sale has become.

This worry is further exacerbated by the fact that RMFAC schedules the annual basic salary of a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as N2, 026,400 only! It is on record that President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the present Federal Executive Council in August, 2019. Another disturbing aspect of the All Progressives Congress nomination forms’ bazaar is that funds for the purchase of some of the forms appear to have been laundered. The Federal Republic of Nigeria forbids money laundering through an Act of the National Assembly.

We have heard unsubstantiated claims that people purchased the APC Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for former President Goodluck Jonathan; President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina; and the Nigerian Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, respectively.

While some of the intended beneficiaries of the All Progressives Congress gratuitous forms appear to have rejected them, evidence seems to abound that such funds were not and could not have been raised by the groups alleged to have raised those funds. For instance, social media platforms are suffused with copies of bank documents through which the funds for the APC Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for former President Goodluck Jonathan were remitted into the All Progressives Congress bank account allegedly by two Northern Nigerian governors, not Miyetti Allah.

If the Heritage bank documents flying about on internet platforms are things to go by, the questions which Nigerians crave for answers are: Who raised those funds? Why are those who raised the funds afraid to be linked or associated with the funds? The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seems to be disturbed by the manner in which funds fly about in the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination forms transactions. Last week, EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, told Channels Television that EFCC is “working hand in glove with INEC and other related agencies in that field to ensure that we follow the money, we know the source, whether it is legitimate or illegitimate.” As heart-warming as this statement sounds, many Nigerians who have followed the conduct of EFCC since 2018 when EFCC literally became the All Progressives Congress attack dog are not moved. Nigerians still remember Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s words to some political decampees during the 2019 presidential campaigns.

Oshiomhole said to one of the decampees who was undergoing an EFCC investigation for corruption: “Now that you have joined APC, your sins are forgiven.” Since then, EFCC has approached the graft war with dual standards where a suspect’s political persuasions determines the diligence or laxity with which EFCC pursues his/her investigation or case.

In some instances, the investigations or cases have been dropped unceremoniously. The ongoing APC Expression of Interest and Nomination forms sales is a challenge to EFCC and ICPC and even the Buhari administration to demonstrate their commitment to the anti-graft war which the present administration professes. It is doubtful that the EFCC and ICPC will be allowed to take up this challenge beyond rhetoric.

