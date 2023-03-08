News Top Stories

‘EFCC, ICPC don’t have exclusive preserve of corruption trial’

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday faulted the claim that only federal institutions, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offence Commission (ICPC) have the power to try corrupt offences in the country. Akeredolu explained that since the commission of certain offences is local, it is proper that the trial be conducted in the place where the offence is committed. The governor spoke at the inauguration of members of the state Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), members of the state Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti- Corruption Commission as well as members of the governing council of state-owned tertiary institutions.

The Chairman of the state Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti- Corruption Commission is the immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Williams Akintoroye. Akeredolu charged members of ODIEC under its Chairman, Dr Joseph Aremo, to remain impartial umpires and assist in deepening the democratic practice.

He said: “The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission is one of the tripods, a very important institution, whose effectiveness determines the extent of peace and stability at the grassroots. “This commission is empowered by law to conduct elections to elect those who will serve the people of Ondo State at the local level. “The members of this commission will conduct local government elections. Their ability to remain impartial umpires will assist, tremendously, in deepening our democratic practice. “There is the argument which holds that since this body is normally constituted by the state government, it is unwise to rely on its activities. “We assert without any fear of contradiction that our administration has been fair to all and sundry since the inception of this administration. There is no compelling reason for us to embrace injustice and illegality at this stage.”

Our Reporters

News

Super Tucano jet’ll be game-changer in insurgency war, says Lawmaker

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Vice Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Air Force, Abass Adigun, has expressed confidence that the 12 units of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft the Federal Government ordered from the United States of America will be the game changer in the battle against insurgency and other criminalities in the country.   Adigun, who made this known […]
News

Julius Berger diversifies into agric, cashew processing

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Nigeria’s leading engineering company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has made a bold diversification of its investment portfolio into the agricultural processing sector of the country’s economy. The company said it is diversifying into cashew processing. Julius Berger in a statement, said it is committed to implementing its highly efficient nowaste operational practice at its soon […]
News

World Radio Day: MRA urges FG, NBC to embark on comprehensive reform

Posted on Author Favour Okore

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) yesterday called on the Federal Government and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to take advantage of the opportunity presented by this year’s World Radio Day to undertake a comprehensive reform of the broadcast sector to entrench broadcasting freedom in Nigeria and enable radio in particular to achieve its full potential. In […]

