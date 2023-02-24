2023 Elections Top Stories

EFCC Intercepts N32.4m In Lagos Allegedly For Vote-Buying

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Less than 24 hours to the Presidential and National Assembly Election, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intercepted the sum of N32,400 million suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos State.

The anti-graft spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement issued on Friday said that the recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos zonal command of the commission.

Uwujaren noted that the suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning.

He added, “Tactical teams of operatives are currently on the ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT.

“Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the commission. Details of the number are available on EFCC’s social media platforms.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Atiku assures Abuja indigenes better deal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said his administration would give Abuja indigenes their due constitutional requirements if elected president next year. The PDP candidate at a campaign rally in the nation’s capital on Saturday, further promised Constitution review if the demands of the indigenes require such. Atiku stated that […]
News Top Stories

Buhari to Akeredolu: Be humble, magnanimous in victory

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Lawrence Olaoye

Lawan, Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu congratulate gov   President Muhammadu Buhari has told Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to be humble and magnanimous in victory.     Akeredolu was declared winner of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State. While rejoicing with Akeredolu on his re-election, the President noted that the votes garnered “show that one good turn […]
Editorial Top Stories

Polls: The need for electronic voting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Most Nigerians had over time craved for an amendment to the Constitution as well as the Electoral Act 2010 to allow for electronic voting system, which many believe will boost the confidence of voters in the electoral process if properly implemented. Section 52 (1) (b) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), outlaws electronic voting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica