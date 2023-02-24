EFCC Intercepts N32.4m In Lagos Allegedly For Vote-Buying

Less than 24 hours to the Presidential and National Assembly Election, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intercepted the sum of N32,400 million suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos State.

The anti-graft spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement issued on Friday said that the recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos zonal command of the commission.

Uwujaren noted that the suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning.

He added, “Tactical teams of operatives are currently on the ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT.

“Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the commission. Details of the number are available on EFCC’s social media platforms.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.

Like this: Like Loading...