EFCC invades Ogun govt-owned hotel, arrests 56 Internet fraudsters

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commissions (EFCC), on Monday reportedly invaded the Mitros Residences Annex, a guest house owned by the Ogun state government and two other hotels in Abeokuta and arrested 56 suspected internet  fraudsters.

 

Other hotels invaded by the officials of the anti- graft agency included, Daktad hostel in Quarry road and Cecilia suites located in the Ibara GRA of Abeokuta. New Telegraph gathered that, the armed operatives of EFCC stormed Mitros Residences Annex in the early hours of Monday and arrested some lodgers suspected to be internet fraudsters.

 

Our correspondent further learnt that, the operatives during the raid confiscated mobile phones, laptops and exotic cars reportedly belonging to the suspected fraudsters.

 

The incident caused  tension in the area as lodgers in the hotel ran for safety. When our correspondent visited the hotel on Monday afternoon, it was discovered that there was unusual silent as workers were seen hanging around to discussing in low voices.

 

It was also observed that some of the hotel doors were broken, while broken plates could also been sighted within the hotel premises. One of the lodgers who spoke to our cor  respondent, disclosed that while some of the suspected fraudsters escaped arrest, others were whisked away by the EFCC operatives.

 

Also, a lady that was in one of the rooms invaded said the armed EFCC operatives took away about six phones from their rooms. The lady, however, said the male friend who she was lodging with was able to escape arrest, but his cars and gadgets were seized by the EFCC operatives.

