EFCC loses bid to forfeit Saraki’s property to FG

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost out in its bid to forfeit two properties owned in Lagos by a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the Federal Government.

This was sequel to the dismissal of a suit filed by the anti-graft agency at a Federal High Court in Lagos seeking permanent forfeiture of the two properties located at 17 and 17b, McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State to the Federal Government.

Delivering judgement in the matter Thursday, presiding judge, Justice Mohamed Liman noted that the essence of an interim order of forfeiture is to preserve the property from being dissipated by the suspect and the burden is on the applicant (EFCC) to satisfy the court that the property is a proceed of unlawful or illegal activity under the corruption laws.

The court further noted that the applicant had in its affidavit in support of its motion for final forfeiture stated that the property sought to be forfeited were purchased with a personal loan obtained by Saraki from Guaranty Trust Bank.

The judge, however, agreed with Saraki lawyer’s submission that the burden of proof for final forfeiture is on the preponderance of evidence and that the applicant had failed to show that the funds used to purchase the property were from the Kwara State government house account.

