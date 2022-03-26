EFCC made Obiano a criminal before his arrest –Ogene

National Vice President of the apex Igbo socio- cultural oganisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, has said that the mode of arrest of the immediate past governor of Anambra State Chief Willie Obiano made him a criminal even before his arrest.

He said it is an embarrassment to Ndigbo and Nigeria as a country. Ogene said: “It is embarrassing to the nation. The way of arrest in Nigeria makes a person a criminal before he is even arrested. How can one describe this arrest? Somebody who just left office, the same day you go and wait for him in the airport? Such a class of person? He can’t just run away. “There must be decorum about arrests in Nigeria. He was an executive governor of entire Anambra State. EFCC should do their work with respect. We don’t believe in selective judgement.

What we have been asking is to give every Nigerian equal treatment. What you do to the man in Sokoto do to the man in Abia. We want to see the law being implemented in Nigeria. Can any of them dare to arrest Muhammadu Buhari the day he lives office? “What we have been asking for in Nigeria is justice, equity and fairness. I am not in position to exonerate Obiano or to implicate him, but EFCC should respect the law of the land, let the law take its course. EFCC is not God, let them take him to court and if at the end he is found wanting, he faces the music. Why the dramatic arrest, and so celebrated? We would have liked to hear he was invited.

I am a member of the Anambra State Elders Council and just few days ago we all eulogised him for a job well done. Anambrarins and indeed Ndigbo are watching and waiting to hear the sin he committed. “Some governors as well as other Nigerians who left office many years ago but have one issue or the other with the EFCC are still walking the streets of Nigeria and heaven has not fallen. Some of these things are an embarrassment and paints a bad image of the country before the outside world.”

