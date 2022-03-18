News

EFCC Moves Obiano to Abuja after Arrest in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved former Anambra Governor, Mr Willie Obiano to Abuja after he was arrested in Lagos on Thursday night.

The spokesperson for the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

“The ex-governor was arrested in Lagos, but was moved to Abuja this morning (Friday),” Uwujaren said.

The commission busted Obiano at about 8.30p.m., on Thursday, at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, on his way to Houston, Texas, U.S after handing over to his successor, Governor Charles Soludo.

The Commission’s spokesperson said that Obiano had been on the EFCC’s watch list for some months, adding that his immunity as a governor prevented his arrest until he handed over to his successor.

Uwujaren said the commission had requested the Nigeria Immigration Service to provide information on the former governor’s movement out of the country from airports, or other points of exit from the country.

NAN reports, however, that the EFCC  has yet to release details of Obiano’s offence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NLC writes Kano, wants salary cuts stopped immediately

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Kano State government to immediately stop the cut in workers’ salaries or risk an unnecessary industrial strike. The congress in a letter dated January 4, 2021 and addressed to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, with reference number NLC/NS/B.12, described as unacceptable, the refusal to pay the […]
News

Tambuwal to restructuring agitators: Work with National Assembly

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has advised agitators for the restructuring of the country to go through the National Assembly. Tambuwal, who is Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, at the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit, said this could be done through the introduction of bills at the National Assembly, as well as getting the […]
News Top Stories

Mohammed’s committee: How PDP govs, leaders sabotaged Atiku in 2019

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

• Candidate’s statesmanship, a weakness in north • We can’t win with S’East, S’South alone • Govs put themselves above party, some feared Buhari   • Corporate organisations embargoed from financing PDP     The 2019 Election Review Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed how some governors of the party and other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica