EFCC nabs 2 clerics, 5 others in Kwara for alleged Internet fraud

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested seven persons suspected to be internet fraudsters at a hotel close to a popular mall in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The suspects include two clerics – Ahmed Abdulkadir from Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State and Abdullateef Ajibola from Babanlomo in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Others are Tomiwa Kingsley, a corps member currently serving in Pategi Local Government Area of Kwara State; Mujeeb Jatto from Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State; Adebayo Sofiullah from Babanlomo in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State; Okeke Wisdom from Anambra State and Festus Ogeleka from Delta State.

Preliminary investigations, according to the EFCC, revealed that the two clerics were hired and lodged in the said hotel to offer spiritual help to some of the arrested suspects.

The suspects, who were said to have volunteered useful information to the investigators, would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

