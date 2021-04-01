Metro & Crime

EFCC nabs 34 Yahoo Boys in Ibadan, Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested 34 suspected Internet fraudsters, otherwise known as “Yahoo Yahoo Boys” who were apprehended in separate operations in Ibadan and Lagos.
Twenty- four of the suspects, most of who claimed to be undergraduates, were rounded up on Thursday at their hideout in Apete area of Ibadan, Oyo State, by operatives from the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Commission.
The suspects are: Isiaka Quadri Olawale, Ojubanire Akindimeji Abdulquadri, Shobowale Michael Morenikeji, Adeyemi Yusuf Ekundayo, Alabi Gift Jesse, Owolabi Yakubu Josebh, Olasupo Ogooluwa Ayomide, Emmanuel Segun Omogbolahan, Mufutau Sarafa Adewale, and Adekunle Habeeb Olamilekan.
Others are: Usman Abdullahi Olamilekan, Adurota Emmanuel Tosin, Adekunle Ibrahim Babatunde, Adeyiga Ayobami Emmanuel, Olubanji Remilekun Michael, Ibrahim Damola Iremide, Okunlaja Joshua Opeyemi, Aiyelokun Bolaji Emmanuel, Akintokun Olalekan Ibukunmi, Kehinde Victor Boluwatife, Oni Olanrewaju Gabriel, Shobowale Samuel Durodola, Owolabi Quadri Damilola and Monday Blessing Patrick.
According to the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the early morning raid followed actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in Internet-related crimes. The arrest led to the recovery of valuable items, including four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and several incriminating documents.
The remaining 10 suspects were arrested by Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office on March 30 at Horizon II Estate, Meadow Hall Way, Lekki, Lagos following credible information on their alleged criminal activities.

