EFCC nabs 39 suspected Yahoo Boys in Ogun, Osun

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Officials of the South- West Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan, Oyo State, have arrested 39 Internet fraud suspects, otherwise called ‘Yahoo- Yahoo Boys,’ in Ogun and Osun states. The anti-graft agency’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday, that while 10 of the suspects were arrested at Ilesa, Osun State, 29 others were arrested in different locations at Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. Those arrested at Ilesa are Oyesoji Tosin, Olaniyi Emmanuel, Samson Ojo, Sodiq Sunkanmi, Kolawole Abiodun, Oluwole Gbenga, Olajuyigbe Olamide, Oyebanji Olabisi Temitope, Ayoola Oluwafemi, and Oluwatobiloba Gbadamosi.

The suspects arrested at Ago- Iwoye are Emmanuel Lawal, Kareem Olamide, Adekunle Kehinde Salawu, Bella Tijesu, Aderibigbe Adedoyin, Anifowose Hammed, Lateef Adetayo, Busari Oluwatobi, Tobi Adeyemi, Gabriel Obisesan, Oluwole Olasunkanmi, Odetola Samson, Farouq Dosu, Ayilara Akindeji, Ademola Adedare, Ishola Adeleke, Alex Olasunmade, and Idowu Abolaji. Others are Okegbenro Idris, Akinlolu Akintunde, Oshoboke Shashaeniyan, Adeyemi Opeyemi, Oluwatoyin Olutekunbi, Albert Charles, Olawuyi Olanrewaju, Tunde Adekoya, Gbolahan Olalekan, Alade Oluwasegun and Ajanaku Qudus. The suspects were arrested after a series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities on the Internet, Uwujaren said. Items recovered from them include seven cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and several documents containing false presences. “The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Uwujaren added.

