EFCC nabs Cubana Chief Priest over alleged money laundering, tax evasion

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has nabbed popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest on charges bordering on money laundering and tax fraud, officials familiar with the matter said.

Pascal Okechukwu, his real name, was arrested at the Lagos airport on Thursday, but anti-graft officials hushed the development amidst pressure from his associates and family, who said the matter could complicate conditions for others likely connected to the alleged racket.

Okechukwu’s arrest has made it impossible for him to return birthday greetings from his nearly four million Instagram followers, with only his wife being permitted to see him in custody.

The socialite who is a brand ambassador to some international brands may have a lot to spill if deeply probed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...