EFCC nabs seven suspected Internet fraudsters

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, yesterday swooped on suspected Internet fraudsters at their hideout in Wisdom Estate, Akobo area of Ibadan. According to Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft body, the early morning operation, which followed series of intelligence on the alleged criminal activities of the syndicate, resulted in the arrest of seven suspects between the ages of 17 and 29 years.

The suspects include Sodiq: Oluwasegun, Opeyemi Jamiu, Babatunde Damilare, Adisa Babatunde, Abayomi Taofeek, Oluyemi Kayode and Ambrose Timothy. Items recovered from them include: A Lexus RX350 SUV, laptops, different models of expensive iPhones and several documents containing false pretenses. Uwujaren said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

