Metro & Crime

EFCC nabs three suspected internet fraudsters in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

In a renewed onslaught against corruption and illegal movement of cash through the nation’s airports, operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes No (EFCC) have arrested three internet fraud suspects at the Ilorin International Airport.

They are Olawale Ipadeola, Opeyemi Badmus and Wasiu Babatunde.

The suspects were arrested on Monday, except Wasiu whose arrest reportedly happened on Saturday following actionable intelligence.

Two of the suspects (Olawale and Opeyemi), who flew in from Lagos landed at the Ilorin airport around 1156hours to the waiting hands of operatives of the EFCC at the airport.

Preliminary investigations about their activities, according to the EFCC, showed that the suspects allegedly possessed several fraudulent documents on the devices, adding that upon investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted ownership of different brands of phones and laptops recovered from them at the point of arrest.

The suspects, EFCC said, would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Borno IDP camp fire: FG sends relief material to victims

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, has directed the immediate delivery of food and non-food items to victims of the Muna El-Badawy Internally Displaced Persons Camp (IDP) in Maiduguri. This followed a fire incident on Saturday which razed over 3000 shelters in the camp. […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Customs kills 35-year-man while chasing smugglers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), chasing some suspected rice smugglers, yesterday crushed a motorcyclist, Mumuni Juwon, to death in Ogun State. The New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred at Asu village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area. The 35-year-old Juwon was crushed to death by the operational vehicle of the Customs from […]
Metro & Crime

SARS, tactical units: Taming the tigers in police uniform

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

This year, different units of the Nigeria Police have unleashed mayhem on those they are supposed to protect. Attention and anger have been fixated on operatives of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical squads. These atrocities, which ranged from maiming, extortion, trumped up charges to shooting to death, were easily noticed and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica