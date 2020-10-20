Metro & Crime

EFCC nabs two ladies for attempting to smuggle hard drugs to detainees

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday arrested two ladies, Jumoke Ayodele and Opeoluwa Temitayo, for an alleged attempt to smuggle substances believed to be hard drugs to suspects in the custody of the zonal office.

 

 

The substance, according to a medical officer with the Commission, is ‘colorado drug’ noted for having dire psychological effect on its abusers. The ladies on their part admitted that the substance was a hard drug, meant for the consumption of the detainees.

 

 

To convey the drugs, the duo wrapped them in small cellophane packs, and tucked them inside sausages they brought for the detainees.

 

Though EFCC detainees are fed by the Commission, they are nonetheless allowed to receive meals from their visiting relatives, which are carefully evaluated by the Commission’s officers to ensure that the detainees do not come to harm as a result of what they ingest.

 

The suspects, Itiowe Kelvin, Oluwatobi Damilola and Ayodele David were among those arrested during a recent raid on suspected internet fraudsters in the state.

 

The ladies will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

