EFCC officials allegedly beat up Benue NBA Chair

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*It’s a lie we didn’t beat him, we ‘re civil in our duties – EFCC
*Makurdi lawyers to drag agency to court

Security operatives working at the Makurdi zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday evening allegedly harrased and beat up the Makurdi Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Barrister Justin Gbagir to a pulp over alleged invasion of the agency to “protest” against the detention of an NBA staff, one Mrs. Aver Shima by the Commission.
The NBA Chairman got the beating of his life after he was briefed by the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Michael Gusa, to go the Commission where their colleague Mrs. Aver Shima, who doubles as the association’s Treasurer was detained.
Mrs. Shima, New Telegraph learnt was detained on allegation that she gave legal advise to the Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Joseph Utse who was reported to have signed a document suspected to have been allegedly forged and is being investigated by EFCC.
Investigation by New Telegrapgh revealed that Mrs. Shima who was assigned to offer official legal services to the SUBEB chairman, also chairs one of the Rent Tribunal Panels in the state.
But in a swift reaction, EFCC authorities have denied assaulting the NBA Chairman describing his allegation as untrue.
The agency, in an unsigned statement posted on its platform by Bayo Adeniran said: “EFCC operatives are always civil in carryjng out their official duties” adding that investigation carried out indicated Barr. Gbagir was not beaten.

