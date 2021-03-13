News

EFCC operatives arrest 57 internet fraud suspects

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, and Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested a total of 57 suspected internet fraudsters (aka Yahoo boys) at their hideouts in Yewa Frontier Hotel and Resort, Ellysam Hotel and Suits, April Suits and IBD International Hotels, all in Ilaro, Ogun State. A statement by commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Ibadan zonal office of the EFCC, on Friday, March 12. According to Uwujaren, two pump action rifles were recovered during the operation. Uwujaren said: “The operation followed actionable intelligence linking them to alleged fraudulent activities, ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretences and other cybercrimes. “Four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, two rifles and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.” He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ortom accuses Bauchi gov of supporting killer herdsmen

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, launched tirades against his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed. Ortom accused his colleague of supporting killer herdsmen.   He alleged that Mohammed was part of the conspiracy of the Fulani herdsmen to wipe out Benue people from their ancestral land because of the promulgation of anti-open grazing […]
News

New Zealand’s COVID-19 outbreak grows, as Australian cases ease

Posted on Author Reporter

  A new coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand is still growing, health officials said on Sunday, with the country that had an early triumph over the pandemic recording 13 new cases and putting the September general election in question. After stifling the virus earlier this year before it became a public health crisis and after […]
News

Ikpeazu charges security agencies to stamp out touting in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies in the state to check the activities of touts who block the highways, extort money and embarrass the government through their illegal activities.   Ikpeazu gave the directive in Umuahia, the state capital, while handing over patrol vehicles to the Abia Ministry of Homeland Security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica