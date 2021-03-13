EFCC operatives arrest 57 internet fraud suspects

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested a total of 57 suspected internet fraudsters (aka Yahoo boys) at their hideouts in Yewa Frontier Hotel and Resort, Ellysam Hotel and Suits, April Suits and IBD International Hotels, all in Ilaro, Ogun State. A statement by commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Ibadan zonal office of the EFCC, on Friday, March 12. According to Uwujaren, two pump action rifles were recovered during the operation. Uwujaren said: “The operation followed actionable intelligence linking them to alleged fraudulent activities, ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretences and other cybercrimes. “Four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, two rifles and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.” He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

