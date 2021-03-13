EFCC operatives arrest 57 internet fraud suspects

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested a total of 57 suspected internet fraudsters (aka Yahoo boys) at their hideouts in Yewa Frontier Hotel and Resort, Ellysam Hotel and Suits, April Suits and IBD International Hotels, all in Ilaro, Ogun State. A statement by commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Ibadan zonal office of the EFCC, on Friday, March 12. According to Uwujaren, two pump action rifles were recovered during the operation. Uwujaren said: “The operation followed actionable intelligence linking them to alleged fraudulent activities, ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretences and other cybercrimes. “Four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, two rifles and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.” He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.
Related Articles
Ortom accuses Bauchi gov of supporting killer herdsmen
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, launched tirades against his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed. Ortom accused his colleague of supporting killer herdsmen. He alleged that Mohammed was part of the conspiracy of the Fulani herdsmen to wipe out Benue people from their ancestral land because of the promulgation of anti-open grazing […]
New Zealand’s COVID-19 outbreak grows, as Australian cases ease
A new coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand is still growing, health officials said on Sunday, with the country that had an early triumph over the pandemic recording 13 new cases and putting the September general election in question. After stifling the virus earlier this year before it became a public health crisis and after […]
Ikpeazu charges security agencies to stamp out touting in Abia
Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies in the state to check the activities of touts who block the highways, extort money and embarrass the government through their illegal activities. Ikpeazu gave the directive in Umuahia, the state capital, while handing over patrol vehicles to the Abia Ministry of Homeland Security […]
