EFCC: Operatives arrest 57 internet fraud suspects

…Recover two pump action rifles in Ogun

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested a total of 57 suspected internet fraudsters, otherwise known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ at their hideouts in Yewa Frontier Hotel & Resort, Ellysam Hotel and Suits, April Suits and IBD International Hotels, all in Ilaro, Ogun State.

A statement by Commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Ibadan zonal office of the EFCC, on Friday.

According to Uwujaren, two pump action rifles were recovered during the operation.

“The operation followed actionable intelligence linking them to alleged fraudulent activities, ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretenses and other cybercrimes.

“Four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, two rifles and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects,” Uwujaren said.

