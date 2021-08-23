EFCC: Operatives searched Dorathy’s apartment for internet fraud suspects

…says 9 Yahoo boys nabbed ‘in block of flats housing apartment’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Monday, said: “Nine alleged internet fraud suspects were apprehended in the block of flats housing” a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor’s apartment.

According to the anti-graft agency, the disclosure was necessitated by online reports that its operatives unlawfully broke into the celebrity’s house.

In a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC said personnel were on a mission to execute a search warrant within the general area, upon receipt of verified intelligence.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a post on Instagram by one Dorothy Bachor, alleging that operatives of the Commission broke into her home in the early hours of today, 23rd August, 2021,” Uwujaren said.

According to him: “The Commission can confirm that operatives from the Lagos Command of the Commission, acting on verified intelligence, executed a Search Warrant at a block of flats located in the Lekki area of Lagos on Monday, 23rd August, 2021 during which nine internet fraud suspects were arrested.

“Ms. Bachor’s apartment happened to be one of the flats in the building. EFCC operatives had knocked on her entrance door, identified themselves as being from the Commission on a mission to execute a Search Warrant. But they were refused entry, for several minutes by Bachor’s sister. The operatives were left with no choice than to force their way in, lest suspects escape or destroy vital evidence.

