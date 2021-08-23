Metro & Crime

EFCC: Operatives searched Dorathy’s apartment for internet fraud suspects

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…says 9 Yahoo boys nabbed ‘in block of flats housing apartment’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Monday, said: “Nine alleged internet fraud suspects were apprehended in the block of flats housing” a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor’s apartment.

According to the anti-graft agency, the disclosure was necessitated by online reports that its operatives unlawfully broke into the celebrity’s house.

In a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC said personnel were on a mission to execute a search warrant within the general area, upon receipt of verified intelligence.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a post on Instagram by one Dorothy Bachor, alleging that operatives of the Commission broke into her home in the early hours of today, 23rd August, 2021,” Uwujaren said.

According to him: “The Commission can confirm that operatives from the Lagos Command of the Commission, acting on verified intelligence, executed a Search Warrant at a block of flats located in the Lekki area of Lagos on Monday, 23rd August, 2021 during which nine internet fraud suspects were arrested.

“Ms. Bachor’s apartment happened to be one of the flats in the building. EFCC operatives had knocked on her entrance door, identified themselves as being from the Commission on a mission to execute a Search Warrant. But they were refused entry, for several minutes by Bachor’s sister. The operatives were left with no choice than to force their way in, lest suspects escape or destroy vital evidence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court jails two men for hacking, stealing $750, 000, N120m from three airlines

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja Special offences Court sitting in Lagos, Wednesday convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters to three years in prison for stealing the sum of $750,000 and N120 million from KLM, Turkish and British Airways. The two defendants: Tobiloba Bakare and Alimi Sikiru, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for hacking […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos goes after estates, houses over improper waste disposal

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) said it would go after houses with distressed soak-away and inappropriate discharge of waste water in their surroundings. LAGESC said it would also begin to sanction buildings with defective plumbing works, improper waste disposal and untidy environment as well as those constituting environmental nuisances. The LAGESC Corps Marshal, Gbemisola […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Police rescue seven abducted travellers in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Osun State Police Command on Saturday morning confirmed the release of the seven abducted travellers along Osogbo/Obokun road. According to reports, suspected herdsmen on Tuesday night around 7:30pm stormed the road after Ajenbandele village in Ibokun Council Area of Osun State and abducted an unknown number of travellers. During the attack, a yet-to-be-known […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica