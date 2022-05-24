EFCC operatives storm Okorocha’s house

In what has been described by his aides as a ploy to prevent him for going for the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening of presidential aspirants scheduled for today, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday stormed the Maitama, Abuja residence of former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

According to an aide of the Imo West Senator, the operatives, who allegedly came without arrest warrant, insisted on forcefully taking him away.

As at the time of filing this report, they are still there.

Okorocha, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, is believed to holed up in the house.

Meanwhile, the ruling party is screening its presidential aspirants today. Twenty-four out of the 28 aspirants who purchased forms returned the forms. Okorocha is one of those who returned the completed nomination form.

It is unclear why the operatives stormed the residence though the aide alleged it could be a ploy to stop the All Progreasives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant from attending the screening exercise.

Calls to EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren did not go through. His number was switched off.

Okorocha has been having a running battle with the EFCC.

On January 31, just hours after his declaration to run for the presidency in the 2023 elections and after delivering a rousing speech on how he would make Nigeria work again, the EFCC charged him with conspiracy and stealing N2.9 billion in 17 counts it filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Other defendants in the suit are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

