EFCC plans lab to boost illegal bunkering fight

…arrests 18 suspected fraudsters

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had completed plans to fight illegal bunkering in Rivers State. The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the commission would soon establish a fully-integrated chemical laboratory in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to combat the scourge of illegal oil bunkering in the zone.

This came as the commission arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos State. The Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the EFCC, Chief Detective Superintendent (CDS) Aliyu Naibi, disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt, while hosting the executives of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), System 2E Eastern Zone, who paid him a courtesy visit. Naibi said the issue of illegal oil bunkering was rampant in the Niger Delta region and the EFCC had been relying on the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for product analysis, in the investigation of such cases.

To reduce the time of waiting for product analysis and improve on the investigation of cases of illegal oil bunkering, the commission, according to him, is setting up a chemical laboratory. He said: “I want to use this opportunity to inform you of the establishment of a laboratory in the Port Harcourt zone. With the laboratory in place, the waiting time for report of product analysis will be reduced and the investigation of cases of illegal oil bunkering will gain more speed. EFCC is working tirelessly to provide an enabling environment for businesses. We are committed to support the genuine business aspiration of every Nigerian.” Uwujaren said the suspected fraudsters were arrested during sting operations on Second Gate Estate, Oke-Iranla, Ajah, Lekki and Victoria Garden City, VGC, Lagos.

He said: “They were arrested on April 19 and April 20, 2021 following verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud. Items recovered from the suspects include cars, mobile phones and laptop computers. They will soon be charged to court.”

Like this: Like Loading...