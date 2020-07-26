EFCC probe: Nigeria is dangerously adrift –Okogie

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, His Eminence Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, has expressed concern over the state of Nigeria saying “It is one that increases anxiety.”

Okogie, who was reacting to probe of top officials of the nation’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), lamented that Nigeria is supposed to be waging a war on corruption. “But from government circles, Nigerians hear of corruption. Government officials are publicly accusing each other of corruption.

“Even the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is itself facing internal challenges. Its ability to be part of the solution to the problem of corruption is not what even the least sceptical among us can vouch for,” Okogie stressed.

The elderly cleric concluded that it would be meaningless to say the war on corruption was lost. His words: “The war never took off in the first instance. Our President is reported to have said that if we do not deal with corruption, corruption will destroy us. Isn’t this country on the path of destruction already?

Nigeria hears of huge sums of money being allocated to one government agency or the other.

But the quality of life in this country continues to deteriorate,” Okogie pointed out. He equally regretted that insecurity remains another source of anxiety for Nigerians. According to the Cardinal: “Insecurity is not abating.

It is still dangerous to move around Nigeria. Kidnappers and herdsmen are on the prowl. Bandits have taken over some parts of Nigeria.

There is no sense in which it can be said with sincerity and accuracy that Boko Haram has been defeated.” He continued: “The fact is: Nigerians cannot go about their legitimate business.

Yet, Nigeria has an assortment of security agencies. Huge sums of money are reportedly allocated to security. State governors have unfettered access to “security votes”.

A huge amount of Nigeria’s money is supposedly spent on security. Yet, Nigerians are kidnapped for ransom. VIPs and the socalled great ones of Nigeria flout government’s laws flagrantly.”

Cardinal Okogie also observed that it is extremely difficult for the nation’s economy to be in good health where there are corruption and insecurity; adding that Nigerians are poorer today than they were 10 years ago.

“Today, truth has become a crime, dishonesty is rewarded, and competence no longer matters,” he said. The Cardinal stressed that Nigeria needs leaders who are morally, ethically and technically competent to manage her affairs.

“Is this the way we are going to mark our 60th Independent Anniversary? If there is no change what becomes of our 60th Anniversary of Independence? A word is sufficient for the wise,” the elderly cleric warned.

Like this: Like Loading...