EFCC probe: PDP demands Magu’s arraignment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to arraign the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, over allegations of fraud. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbindiyan, said the delay in bringing Magu’s case to justice is raising public apprehensions over the integrity of the fight against corruption in Nigeria. The party said the delay is heightening suspicion in the public space over alleged attempt to give Magu a soft landing. According to the statement, this was in order to cover up for certain top officials of the Buhari administration and some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who were alleged to have been indicted by the suspended EFCC chairman, in the course of his investigation by the presidential panel.

“Our party holds that where there are no undesirable underhand dealings, any government that is committed to the fight against corruption, in such a manner that the Buhari presidency wants the world to believe it does, should have since perfected its processes and arraign the suspended EFCC acting Chairman in court, particularly with the weight of allegations and revelations unearthed at the Presidential panel.

“The fact is that the allegations of fraud including alleged stealing of billions of naira recovered by the EFCC among other accusations, which also include alleged transfer of stolen money to certain government officials, are already in the public domain,” the party stated. PDP noted that the expectation of Nigerians was for the Federal Government to immediately arraign Magu before a court of competent jurisdiction and prosecute him in line with the dictates of our laws.

“Nigerians are apprehensive that the EFCC investigation might go the way of the huge cover up in the handling of cases of unbridled treasury looting in the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) among others, where indicted officials were given a pat on the wrist without prosecution.

“Our party charges the Buhari Presidency to note that the world is watching the handling of the EFCC fraud case with keen interest. The Federal Government should, therefore, take immediate steps to arraign Magu and all those indicted in the matter before a court of competent jurisdiction without any further delay,” it added.

Like this: Like Loading...